Anorak News | Jamal escapes but Huddersfield ‘bully’ trapped in England’s worst place to live

Huddersfield is the worst place to live in England. It is the “least salubrious dump in this septic isle”, according to a poll by a website whose worth must be solid because it’s a news story in the Sun. Huddersfield, we learn, is “full of idiots”. But that’s not why Jamal and his family are moving out. The £158,089 raised by well-wishers appalled by the video of the Syrian refugee being bullied at his school in the West Yorkshire town allows Jamal to relocate to somewhere more pleasant.

Also possibly eyeing an exit from Huddersfield is the 16-year-old filmed pushing Jamal to the ground and squirting water in his face. In an attempt to garner sympathy for his post-video life, the lad accused of bullying has spoken to that most benign of characters, English Defence League founder Tommy Robinson, aka Stephen Yaxley-Lennon.

The accused tells the great uniter in a video posted on Robinson’s Facebook page: “My address got put out and there were people turning up at my house in cars, all this type of stuff. We went into hiding because we’ve had all these threats, rape threats, death threats.” He is “scared for my life, scared for my family’s life”.

The teenager, whose identity must remain unpublished, adds :”The incident was not racial as up to that time we had been on good terms.”

As Jamal’s story continues to be hijacked, school continues for the rest of class. Almondbury Community School in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire – the school where Jamal was allegedly bullied – is today undergoing a snap Ofsted inspection.

Head Teacher, Trevor Bowen, tells local press: It is very important to stress that the incidents were dealt with at the time by our school – not at a later date after footage appeared on social media.” You’ve got to act quick.

One day we’ll be all filmed all the time, and then everything will be better.

