Anorak News | Liverpool cheat against Bournemouth – and we love it

Liverpool cheat against Bournemouth – and we love it

More on how football is all better for the mistakes and the cheating. Liverpool scored the opening goal of their match at Bournemouth – but goalscorer Mo Salah was offside. Sure he “reacted first” as the Liverpool twitter line says, but he had the extra yard on the Bournemouth defence because he was offside.There will be calls for VAR – but they should be ignored. It’s not a computer game organised by maths.

GOAL FOR LIVERPOOL Firmino hits one from range and Begovic parries it straight into the path of Mo Salah. 📺 Watch live on Sky Sports Premier League or follow here: https://t.co/gCPPirCr0K pic.twitter.com/Im7mpzfoUP — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 8, 2018

What says Bournemouth manger Eddie Howe? “many complaints. He [Mo Salah] was offside [for the first goal]. It has a huge bearing on the match. We were fine until that moment. It changes the game.”

And the Liverpool twitter page says…

GOAL!! GET IN REDS! Bobby's shot from distance saved but Mo is quickest to react and slots home from close-range. 🙌 [0-1]#BOULIV pic.twitter.com/vXXURuWJ1G — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 8, 2018





Words on his being offside: nil. Mistakes and cheating are never a problem when you’re the beneficiary. And because we all like the emotion and the theatre, we all win. Don’t let VAR spoil football. It’s not a leisure activity not risk analysis.

