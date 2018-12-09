Anorak News | Judge Qiana Lillard jails drunk drive killer’s laughing supporters

Judge Qiana Lillard jails drunk drive killer’s laughing supporters

“Bravo to this Judge who threw a drunk driver’s mom in jail for laughing at victim’s family in court,” says @misslaneym. Amanda Kosal’s not the only member of her family doing prison time in relation to a fatal drink-drive case. Kosal’s been sentenced to 3 to 15 years in prison for being drunk when she careered into a vehicle driven by Jerome Zirker, who was killed. Kosal also severely injured Mr Zirker’s fiancé, Brittany Johnson, mother to their five children.

Judge Qiana Lillard was unimpressed by Kosal’s supporters, who allegedly laughed before sentencing. Said Lillard to Donna Kosal, Amanda Kosal’s mother:

“It’s time for him to go. And I don’t know who he is, but whoever can sit here at a tragic moment like this and laugh and smile when somebody has lost a family member … in the entire time that Mr. Zirker’s sister was speaking that clown, and that’s what I am going to call him, a clown, was sitting there smiling and laughing. And you can go, too. Because if you don’t know how to act, you can go to jail. So leave. Anybody that can sit there and laugh and smirk — take her, she’s going in the back — anybody else wanna go? You can go, too. This is a court of law. And these are very serious matters. I understand that you all are very upset because your loved one is going to prison but guess what, she’s going to prison for the choices that she made. These people are here grieving, saddened because a senseless act took away their loved one and you’re sitting here acting like it’s a joke?”

Kosal senior was taken into custody for criminal contempt.

“Your disruptive and disrespectful behavior disrupted today’s proceedings and you, ma’am, are going to the Wayne County Jail for 93 days.”

Zirker’s mother, Rathel Fizer, told local media:

“I want her to stay out and help support my grandchildren, because they don’t have a father to take care of them. If she goes to prison or jail, I’m taking care of her. I don’t want her to mail a check. I want her to hand-deliver it to them so she can see the faces that she destroyed.”







Next – the aftermath:







Then the media gets to work. They says Lillard "lashed out"? And she'll get a show – from a man dying in a car crash, you get your own TV show?! Is everything just entertainment in America?





Anorak

