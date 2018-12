Terrified hang glider student hangs on with one hand over beautiful scenery

To Switzerland, where a hang glider instructor has such faith in his student (or burning hatred – ed), he didn’t properly attach him to the glider. Try not to look down – but if you must, enjoy the scenery. It is the ‘Swiss Mishap’:

Anorak

Posted: 10th, December 2018 | In: News, Strange But True Comment | TrackBack | Permalink