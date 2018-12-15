Anorak News | West Ham players pot the red and screw back

West Ham players pot the red and screw back

Betway, sponsorss of the 2018 UK Snooker Championship, invited West Ham players Marko Arnautovic, Mark Noble, Robert Snodgrass and Javier Hernandez down to their local boozer for a coaching from former World Champions Steve Davies and John Parrott. A fame of ‘Crazy Snooker’ kicked off – that’s snooker with obstacles.

Loads bantz as the lads try to knock the ball up the Bendy Wendy, through the Helter Skelter, over the Water Wheel, on the Runaway Train and avoid the Trap Door:

