Anorak News | London cinema shows Holocaust film for babies

London cinema shows Holocaust film for babies

To Kilburn’s Kiln arts centre in London’s Brent, where the “parent and baby” film screening of holocaust documentary Back to Berlin has attracted one punter – and she’s not allowed to watch on account of her being unaccompanied by a baby. All viewers must be carrying a babe in arms or entry will be denied.

And babies should love the story of eleven modern day motor bikers on a mission to carry the Maccabiah torch from Tel Aviv to Berlin. As the synopsis informs next-year’s kindergarten intake: “Each destination on the way to Berlin holds a chilling resonance for the riders as they discover and share how their families perished, or managed to survive. They find themselves heavily protected by police in 21st century Europe where anti-Semitism once again rears its ugly head particularly in countries like Greece, Hungary and Poland. En route to Berlin, the bikers meet much diminished Jewish communities clinging on to plaques and memorials as symbols of a time gone by, and once again fearful.”

Patrizia Diemling fancied watching the film. But the 68-year-old was vorboten. She tells her local paper: “Staff told me nobody is allowed to come to the screening unless they have a babe in arms. They said I would make them [parents] feel uncomfortable.” Women und children zis vay! The elderly must go to zer exit.

A Kiln Theatre spokesperson goes on the record: “The parent and baby screenings are something we are trialling – our first was this Monday and they have been programmed in response to requests from parents within the local community.” Babies hackling their mums’ accounts, we’d wager.

Anorak

Posted: 30th, December 2018