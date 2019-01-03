Anorak News | The American doctor who will give Jews the wrong medicine

The American doctor who will give Jews the wrong medicine

Dr Lara Kollab, 27, reportedly says she will “purposely give all the Jews the wrong meds”. Dr Lara Kollab, 27, a former resident at The Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio, allegedly wrote: “Allah will kill the Jews.” The Jerusalem Post says she referred to Jews as “dogs”. Knowing how much the British love dogs, this news should upset Daily Mail readers tuning into Sarah Malm’s rehash of a Jerusalem Post story based on an investigation by the Canary Mission, a website, which “documents people and groups that promote hatred of the USA, Israel and Jews on North American college campuses”.

The sources say that in January 2012, Dr Kollab wrote – was her account hacked? – “ill purposely give all the yahood the wrong meds…” And in August 2013: “May Allah take back [end the lives] of the Jews so we stop being forced to go to those unclean ones.”

The Cleveland Clinic has issued a statement: “This individual was employed as a supervised resident at our hospital from July to September 2018. She is no longer working at Cleveland Clinic. In no way do these beliefs reflect those of our organization. We fully embrace diversity, inclusion and a culture of safety and respect across our entire health system.” NBC says Kollab was fired as a first-year resident in September after the clinic was made aware of her social media posts.

As for Kollab, the Times of Israel says she hasn’t issued a response to the reports about her. Having been publicly shamed, what should she do? To have your entire life evaluated by a few tweets and the internet is unenviable. Has punishment already been meted out?

