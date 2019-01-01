Anorak News | Top-Ho, Jeeves: Happy Public Domain Day 2019 – what you can use for free

Top-Ho, Jeeves: Happy Public Domain Day 2019 – what you can use for free

It’s Public Domain Day, the moment when lots of old works become free to use. It’s a biggie this year because for 20 years nothing new has been released. In 1998 Disney and other copyright holders got the State to impose copyright restrictions for an additional 20 years. The 1998 Copyright Term Extension Act is a horror. Works from 1922, including James Joyce’s Ulysses, turned copyright free in 1998 but anything published the following year was protected. But from today music, book, posters, art, films and plays published in 1923 will be free of intellectual property restrictions. Dig in. Go create.

Jennifer Jenkins, director of the Duke Law School’s Center for the Study of the Public Domain, explains:

But now the drought is over. How will people celebrate this trove of cultural material? Google Books will offer the full text of books from that year, instead of showing only snippet views or authorized previews. The Internet Archive will add books, movies, music, and more to its online library. HathiTrust has made over 50,000 titles from 1923 available in its digital library. Community theaters are planning screenings of the films. Students will be free to adapt and publicly perform the music. Because these works are in the public domain, anyone can make them available, where you can rediscover and enjoy them. (Empirical studies have shown that public domain books are less expensive, available in more editions and formats, and more likely to be in print—see here, here, and here.) In addition, the expiration of copyright means that you’re free to use these materials, for education, for research, or for creative endeavors—whether it’s translating the books, making your own versions of the films, or building new music based on old classics.

Here are some samples from the American Public Domain Day List, as compiled by Jennifer Jenkins and Jamie Boyle at the Duke Center for the Public Domain.

Films

* The Hunchback of Notre Dame starring Lon Chaney

* Short films featuring Buster Keaton, Charlie Chaplin, Laurel and Hardy and Our Gang

* Animated films including Felix the Cat and Koko the Clown

* Safety Last!, directed by Fred C. Newmeyer and Sam Taylor, featuring Harold Lloyd

* The Ten Commandments, directed by Cecil B. DeMille

* The Pilgrim, directed by Charlie Chaplin

* Our Hospitality, directed by Buster Keaton and John G. Blystone

* The Covered Wagon, directed by James Cruze

* Scaramouche, directed by Rex Ingram

Books

* Joseph Conrad, The Rover

* Robert Frost’s poem “Stopping by the Woods on a Snowy Evening”

* Nikolay Gogol, Dead Souls

* Rudyard Kipling, Land and Sea Tales for Boys and Girls

* Edgar Rice Burroughs, Tarzan and the Golden Lion

* Agatha Christie, The Murder on the Links

* Winston S. Churchill, The World Crisis

* e.e. cummings, Tulips and Chimneys

* Robert Frost, New Hampshire

* Kahlil Gibran, The Prophet

* Aldous Huxley, Antic Hay

* D.H. Lawrence, Kangaroo

* Bertrand and Dora Russell, The Prospects of Industrial Civilization

* Carl Sandberg, Rootabaga Pigeons

* Edith Wharton, A Son at the Front

* P.G. Wodehouse, works including The Inimitable Jeeves and Leave it to Psmith

* Viginia Woolf, Jacob’s Room

Music

* Yes! We Have No Bananas, w.&m. Frank Silver & Irving Cohn

* Charleston, w.&m. Cecil Mack & James P. Johnson

* London Calling! (musical), by Noel Coward

* Who’s Sorry Now, w. Bert Kalmar & Harry Ruby, m. Ted Snyder

* Songs by “Jelly Roll” Morton including Grandpa’s Spells, The Pearls, and Wolverine Blues (w. Benjamin F. Spikes & John C. Spikes; m. Ferd “Jelly Roll” Morton)

* Works by Bela Bartok including the Violin Sonata No. 1 and the Violin Sonata No. 2

* Tin Roof Blues, m. Leon Roppolo, Paul Mares, George Brunies, Mel Stitzel, & Benny Pollack (There were also compositions from 1923 by other well-known artists including Louis Armstrong, Irving Berlin, George Gershwin, WC Handy, Oscar Hammerstein, Gustav Holst, Al Jolson, Jerome Kern, and John Phillip Sousa; though their most famous works were from other years.)

