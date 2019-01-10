Anorak News | Arsenal: Aaron Ramsey takes the money and lingers

Arsenal: Aaron Ramsey takes the money and lingers

Arsenal can continue to pick and play Aaron Ramey until the season ends at which point he’ll head to Italy for five years. Ramsey will earn around £140,000-a-week at Juventus – around the same fee Arsenal will have to pay him until his contract expires. Arsenal will get no transfer fee for the Welshman. After ten years at Arsenal, Ramsey is now stinking out the place.

Ramsey joined Arsenal from Cardiff for £4.8m. He played 252 Premier League matches for the Gunners. He scored 52 goals, including the winning goals in the 2014 and 2017 finals.

Arsenal should have secured a transfer fee for a decent player in the prime of his career. You wonder what the previous regime under the dire Ivan Gazidis was up to.

Anorak

