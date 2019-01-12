Anorak News | Army gives Sergeant Glyn Gurner lost medals on his 100th birthday

Anorak

by | 12th, January 2019

Many happy returns Sergeant Glyn Gurner. Mr Gunner is 100 years old today. To mark the date, the British Army presented him with a gift: the medals he lost 70 years ago.

Mr Gurner – the British Army’s tweet refers to Mr Gurner by the more nominative deterministic title Mr Gunner – of New Tredegar, Caerphilly, joined the Royal Welch Fusiliers in 1936 and served for 10 years. He served in Crete, North Africa, Italy and Palestine. He said: “This is unbelievable. I never expected anything like this. What a wonderful thing to do. I can’t believe I’ve got my medals back.”

Picture of Sergeant Glyn Gurner (Right) taken in 1940 – Photographer: Corporal Tom Evans (RLC) / MoD Crown



