Anorak News | Army gives Sergeant Glyn Gurner lost medals on his 100th birthday

Army gives Sergeant Glyn Gurner lost medals on his 100th birthday

Many happy returns Sergeant Glyn Gurner. Mr Gunner is 100 years old today. To mark the date, the British Army presented him with a gift: the medals he lost 70 years ago.

100 year-old Army veteran, Sergeant Glyn Gunner, is presented with replacement medals of those lost 70 years ago by Warrant Officer First Class Richie Davies as a special surprise during his 100th birthday, coinciding with his telegram from Her Majesty The Queen pic.twitter.com/SEGtc3GjAI — British Army (@BritishArmy) January 12, 2019

Mr Gurner – the British Army’s tweet refers to Mr Gurner by the more nominative deterministic title Mr Gunner – of New Tredegar, Caerphilly, joined the Royal Welch Fusiliers in 1936 and served for 10 years. He served in Crete, North Africa, Italy and Palestine. He said: “This is unbelievable. I never expected anything like this. What a wonderful thing to do. I can’t believe I’ve got my medals back.”

Picture of Sergeant Glyn Gurner (Right) taken in 1940 – Photographer: Corporal Tom Evans (RLC) / MoD Crown

