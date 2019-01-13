Anorak News | Jeremy Corbyn completes his EastEnders audition

Jeremy Corbyn completes his EastEnders audition

Jeremy Corbyn is on Andrew Marr’s Sunday morning politics show. If body language matters – and surely it does – the Labour leader’s habit of tilting his head and looking up does him few favours.

In 2008, actor Chris Coghill was hired to play Tony King on EastEnders. His character would become one of the most reviled in the history of British soap operas. How did he manage to look shifty and disingenuous. Coghill explained: “I’ve always been able to turn on the sinister look. Sid Owen said to me that all I had to do was tilt my head down and look up and it’s there.”

Jeremy Corbyn says vote for him and he’ll let you know what his Brexit plans are.

Anorak

Posted: 13th, January 2019 | In: Key Posts, News, Politicians, TV & Radio Comment | TrackBack | Permalink