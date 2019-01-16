Anorak News | Arsenal Transfer Balls: Carrasco and James Rodriguez in; Ozil and Mislintat out

Arsenal Transfer Balls: Carrasco and James Rodriguez in; Ozil and Mislintat out

Today’s round-up of Arsenal transfer news has no update on Aaron Ramsey’s departure to Juventus but does note that Mesut Ozil could also be bound for Italy. Rumours are that Unai Emery wants shot of the German and Inter Milan will take him if Arsenal pick up a chunk of that £350,000-a-week wage bill.

Arsenal need to get rid of Ozil in order to pay for Belgium winger Yannick Carrasco’s return to Europe from Chinese club Dalian Yifang.

Arsenal also rather like Colombia and Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez. He wants to cut short his two-year loan spell at Bayern Munich. With just six-months left to run, Rodriguez could cost Arsenal a mere £3m in wages – roughly what Ozil earns in two months.

It really is all change at Arsenal. Emery is part of a charge to revolutionise the club post Wenger. Chief executive Ivan Gazidis left; two club stalwarts, Ramsey and Ozil, are being shunted out; the club’s technical director / chief scout, Sven Mislintat, is set to leave; Petr Cech announced his retirement; and Danny Welbeck’s unlikely to get a new deal. Arsenal’s new director of football, Raul Sanllehi, and the managing director, Vinai Venkatesham, are catalysts for change. Former midfielder Edu, a coordinator for Brazil’s national team, could be on his way in.

