Anorak News | Arsenal balls: Thierry Henry is available after Monaco let him go

Arsenal balls: Thierry Henry is available after Monaco let him go

Monaco have suspended their former player and the one-time Arsenal great Thierry Henry after just 20 games in charge. Reports from France are that he’ll be replaced by Leonardo Jardim – the coach Monaco fired three months ago.

Henry will doubtless end up back on the Sky Sports pundits sofa, sat alongside Gary Neville, another ex-player who flopped as a manager. Like Henry, Neville lasted just three months at Valencia. Neville has not worked as a coach since. Will there now be calls for Henry to manage Arsenal as there were when Arsene Wenger was finally being shuffled out the door? Nope. Henry was a better manager before he took the a managerial job.

Note: In 2016 Arsenal offered Henry the job of coaching their under-18 side. Arsene Wenger made it condition that Henry would have to give up working as a TV pundit. He could not be both critic and performer. “I would like to thank Andries Jonker for offering me the chance to coach the U18’s @arsenal, which I was honoured to accept,” Henry wrote on Twitter. “However I respect Arsène Wenger’s decision and I want to wish their manager Kwame Ampadu, the boys and everyone at the club all the best for the forthcoming season.” Would Arsenal now welcome him back?

