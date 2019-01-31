Anorak News | Transfer balls: Newcastle sign Almiron from, er, Arsenal

Transfer balls: Newcastle sign Almiron from, er, Arsenal

‘I am so happy to sign for Arsenal United’

Transfer Balls looks at dire football reporting. So news that Miguel Almiron has joined Newcastle United is interesting. On October 7 2018, the Daily Star told its readers:

Arsenal news: Miguel Almiron set for Emirates move after £11m Atlanta United deal agreed

Nothing was agreed. But the Star’s URL hammered home its scoop:

The robots spread the word: Almiron was a Gunner



The Daily Mirror had much the same news:

Arsenal fans waiting to meet the ‘sensation’ they were ‘introduced to will have to wait until their side plays Newcastle



Such are the facts.

