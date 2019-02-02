Anorak News | Teacher plays sex worker’s advice at GCSE revision talk

Teacher plays sex worker’s advice at GCSE revision talk

Does Harris school need a rebranding?

To the Harris Purley Academy in Croydon, where the parents have come to lean about GCSEs. At the back of the hall ‘Sir’ presses play on a device. “I want to talk about sex for money,” says a female voice. Outrage. Parents are “obviously disgusted and upset that our children were exposed to filth”, says one dad. Sir “quickly turned his phone off and put it in his pocket – turned very red and started sweating as all the parents and children stared at him.”

The Indy says there is a perfectly sensible explanation for the interruption: “The teacher is understood to have been scrolling through his phone and looking at the TED website…”

Which TED talk is unspecified. You’ll have to search for it at your own leisure – but not on school premises. And only for research purposes.

Anorak

Posted: 2nd, February 2019 | In: News Comment | TrackBack | Permalink