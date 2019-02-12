Anorak News | Hugh Grant talks about his movies – like a normal bloke

Hugh Grant talks about his movies – like a normal bloke

Hugh Grant will one day be recalled as the best British actor of his generation. He stole the show in Paddington 2 – which is terrific, by the way – and has made moderate British rom-coms watchable, and really good British rom-coms better. Oh, and in About A Boy, Grant played an adult man living alone who befriends a teenager but without coming across as predatory and the bloke they warn you about. No easy thing.

Anorak

