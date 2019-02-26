Anorak News | What Anti-Semitism? Corbyn wants second EU referendum; Labour betrays working class voters; Thornberry removes Labour Brexit from ballot

What Anti-Semitism? Corbyn wants second EU referendum; Labour betrays working class voters; Thornberry removes Labour Brexit from ballot

‘Press TV – First for Jews’

“The last Party leader to do exactly the opposite to his manifesto promise was Nick Clegg. Remind me, where is he now?” wonders John Mann, although the question might be rhetorical. Clegg is earning shedloads of money doing PR at Facebook. Mann is using Clegg to aim a barb at Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn who’s now campaigning for a second EU referendum.

Corbyn wants us to vote on the soft “Tory Brexit” guffed out by Theresa May or his “Labour Brexit”, details of which remains vague. Trouble is that members of Corbyn’s front Cabinet want it to be a choice between May’s deal and Remain. So are Labour campaigning for Remain or Brexit? Why would Labour want a referendum without its own ideas on the ballot?

“If we can’t get our deal through,” says shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry, “…then anything else would be a disastrous Tory Brexit and we would ask for the public to be able to have a vote on that. We would have a referendum on whatever deal may or may not pass through parliament, and we would be saying to people, ‘Do you want this? Or do you want to Remain?’”

The FT

Labour MP Caroline Flint is confused. She tweets: “Labour in danger of overturning an election promise to respect the 2016 Referendum result. We can’t ignore millions of Labour Leave voters. There are Labour MPs like me who will not support a second ref. @jeremycorbyn give us a free vote so Labour MPs can keep their promises.”

Is this about preventing more deserters to The Independent Group (TIG) which supports a second referendum? MPs who resigned from Labour to join TIG also condemned the party as “institutionally racist”. Labour is making it all about Brexit in an effort to bury the racism rife in its ranks. Shameful stuff.

Ian Austin, one of the Labour MPS who quit to join TIG, tells the Times: “The thing that I find really upsetting is that there are people who would never have thought about this stuff… for whom it would never be an issue, but because they think Jeremy is this wonderful decent guy, fought racism all his life or whatever, they can’t believe it’s true. So they end up defending the indefensible and some of them get sucked into this poison out of a desire to defend him.”

And on Corbyn’s attitude towards Jews, the people he others, Austin adds: “I can’t look into his heart and see what’s in there. But I know he has definitely done and said things that are antisemitic. What do we normally call people who say or do things that are racist?”

As for what it means for Labour, the single word answer is “goodbye”. Research shows us that 61 per cent of Labour constituencies voted Leave. Less well off voters – ‘those in social housing, those with no formal education and those earning below £1,200 a month’ – were the three groups most likely to back Brexit. But no matter. The daughter of an international lawyer and Assistant-Secretary-General of the United Nations (Emily Thornberry) knows what’s best for you.

Vote now and vote often. Well, so they used to say. If MPs deny Brexit, why bother voting at all?

Anorak

Posted: 26th, February 2019 | In: Key Posts, News, Politicians Comment | TrackBack | Permalink