Anorak News | The Wimbledon Prowler: a man, a refugee and £10m in booty

The Wimbledon Prowler: a man, a refugee and £10m in booty

How to describe, Asdrit Kapaj, the man accused of being the so-called Wimbledon Prowler? The 41-year-old is accused of stealing £90,000 of jewellery in six burglaries from properties around London’s Wimbledon village between 2012 and 2018.

The Manchester Evening News says Kapaj is the “Altrincham man charged after string of burglaries in London”. The Wimbledon Guardian say Kapaj is the “man accused of stealing £90,000 worth of jewellery from Wimbledon homes.”

But in the Times, Kapaj is first and foremost a “refugee”. In paragraph two, we learn: “Asdrit Kapaj, 41, a refugee who came to the UK to escape the war in Kosovo, has been charged with six burglaries in Wimbledon Village.”

£10m!



Speaking in 2016, Detective Inspector Dan O’Sullivan said: “The Prowler has been linked to as many as 450 burglaries and related offences, making him the most prolific burglar in the UK over the past 12 years, and possibly in Europe.”

Asdrit Kapaj denies the charges.

Such are the facts.

Anorak

Posted: 26th, February 2019 | In: News Comment | TrackBack | Permalink