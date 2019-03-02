Anorak News | Jodie Chesney is the latest victim of London’s knife crime ‘epidemic’

Jodie Chesney is the latest victim of London’s knife crime ‘epidemic’

Last night Jodie Chesney was knifed. She died. Jodie was just 17 when she was stabbed to death in St Neots Road, in Romford, east London. It was some time after 9:29 pm when the ambulance arrived and paramedics treated her by the slides, swings and climbing frames. They saw the knife still embedded in her back.

Witnesses in the area say two men stabbed the teenage girl in front of her boyfriend before fleeing. “The knife blade was still in her,” says a local woman, “but I didn’t see it because it was dark.”

So far this year, there have been 18 homicides in London. All media refer to the killings as being part of an “epidemic”. Why are young men killing people? Why are people carrying knives? Are the police taking a therapist to a knife fight?

