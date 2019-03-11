Anorak News | Preparing for Cheltenham with Kayley Woollacott

Preparing for Cheltenham with Kayley Woollacott

Kayley Woollacott became a National Hunt trainer after her husband, Richard, who took his own life in January 2018. She guided Lalor to a debut win over fences in their first outing of the campaign at the Cheltenham November Meeting. Can they do it again at the 2019 Cheltenham Festival, where Lalor is among the early favourites for the Grade 1 Arkle Challenge Trophy?

