Anorak News | Transfer balls: Manchester United in for Sancho, Coutinho; Arsenal want Tagliafico; can Liverpool rescue unpaid Karius?

Transfer balls: Manchester United in for Sancho, Coutinho; Arsenal want Tagliafico; can Liverpool rescue unpaid Karius?

Manchester United are all set to invest up to £100m in Borussia Dortmund’s 18-year-old English winger Jadon Sancho. Formerly of Watford and Manchester City, Sancho will not be the only new face at Old Trafford come August. The Indy says Barcelona are trying to offload their own £100m-plus disappointment, offering United the chance to buy Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho. The lad’s ageing fast. The BBC says Coutinho’s 28. He’s 26.

As for the top job, well, the Sun says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a shoo-in to be named the club’s permanent manager. He’ll welcome new boys Sancho, Coutinho and an “£80m centre-back” whose identity has yet to be made public.

And there’s more. United also like Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico. They’ll be competing for his signature against Arsenal and Liverpool.

We’ll end this round-up of gossip with another word on the Reds. Loris Karius will remain on loan with Besiktas despite coach Senol Gunes saying “something is wrong” with the 25-year-old, says the BBC. The full quote is a little less suggestive of illness. Shame on the BBC. What Gunes said was: “Karius has gone a bit stagnant, something is wrong with his electricity, motivation, enthusiasm for the game… It has been like that since the beginning. He does not really feel a part of the team, it’s something we haven’t been able to work out and, of course, I am partly to blame for this.”

Maybe it’s abut money. According to Goal, Karius hasn’t been paid for four months.

