Brexit: Corbyn shows the humiliated 90% what they’re missing

Do you want to leave the EU?



Corbyn: I want to have a serous relationship with the EU.



That’s not what I asked.



Corbyn: I know it’s not what you asked but it’s what I’m trying to help you say. #Ridge pic.twitter.com/vCpdfebaeX — Ben (@Jamin2g) March 17, 2019

In the latest news, a poll conducted by Sky discovers that 90% of us consider the handling of negotiations with the EU a “national humiliation”. Seven percent of mouth breathers who had their gimp masks unzipped long enough to speak said it was not humiliating in the slightest.

Three percent who don’t know what the word “humiliation” means answered “don’t know”.

Paul Sorene

Posted: 20th, March 2019 | In: Politicians Comment | TrackBack | Permalink