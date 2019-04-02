Anorak News | Brexit: Theresa May begs EU for an extension so they can give Remain more chance to win the day

Brexit: Theresa May begs EU for an extension so they can give Remain more chance to win the day

Theresa May is to beg the EU for an extension to the latest Brexit deadline. She wants to “break the logjam” in Parliament. The majority of us have no such troubles having voted overwhelmingly to leave the EU. But MPs know better. So there’s lots of dead wood jostling for position in muddy waters by the Thames.

May wants any extension to be “as short as possible”. We were due to leave the EU last week. But the MPs didn’t like that. So we stayed. She now wants us to decide things before 22 May so the UK does not have to take part in European elections. And we need to get a wiggle on because the current extension expires on April 12. If nothing is sorted and the EU doesn’t grant us an extension, we leave without a deal.

“This is a difficult time for everyone. Passions are running high on all sides of the argument,” says May, “but we can and must find the compromises that will deliver what the British people voted for.”

Leave. We voted to leave. Pretty simple.

She continued: “This is a decisive moment in the story of these islands and it requires national unity to deliver the national interest.”

We voted to Leave. But we won’t get what we want. May says she will talk with Jeremy Corby, a leaver who became a Remainer. This week the Labour leader whipped his MPs to vote for the ‘Common Market 2.0’ option of remaining in the EU Customs Union and Single Market.

So much for Brexit.

Paul Sorene

