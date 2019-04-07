Anorak News | Desperate poacher killed by elephants and eaten by lions

Desperate poacher killed by elephants and eaten by lions

Shall we unpack the story of the poacher killed by an elephant then eaten by lions? Do you want to hear about the dead man’s impoverished, brutal life, his dear relative’s cancer diagnosis and her urgent need to pay for life-saving treatment, and how having already sold all his duplicate organs, a Chinese investor offered the man a few rand and a gun loaded with single bullet to slaughter a rhino in a region prowled by massive elephants and man-eating lions?

What truly brilliant news!!

South Africa: Poacher killed by elephant then eaten by lions – BBC News https://t.co/x91wxiOn7L — Wayne Kincaide (@WayneKincaide) April 7, 2019

Or should we just smile at events in South Africa’s Kruger National Park, and display the human skull and a pair of trousers (very possibly soiled) found after story of death-by safari park hit the police radios as a triumph of animal wit over human greed?

Oh well! It seems that sometimes your sins catch you out!



BBC News – South Africa: Poacher killed by elephant then eaten by lionshttps://t.co/kT7hWUZIBy — Shropshire Gardener – Simon Unwin (@SRUnwin) April 7, 2019

BBC News Headline : "South Africa: Poacher killed by elephant then eaten by lions"



Hurrah for one beautiful animal, ta-ra to one ugly animal. — Rich H Wand (@Wandster) April 7, 2019

“Entering Kruger National Park illegally and on foot is not wise,” says the park’s MD. said. “It holds many dangers and this incident is evidence of that. It is very sad to see the daughters of the diseased mourning the loss of their father, and worse still, only being able to recover very little of his remains.”

Note to poachers: steal a van.

