Anorak News | It’s illegal to take your dog on the New York Subway

It’s illegal to take your dog on the New York Subway

America really is another country. Having only recently discovered bribing elite colleges to accept children of the rich and famous was illegal – I thought it was the done thing; and aren’t the rich just college donors-in-waiting? – we today learn that dogs are only allowed to ride the NYC Subway if they fit in a bag, Tupperware pot or coffin.

The rule states: “No person may bring any animal on or into any conveyance or facility unless enclosed in a container.” The container is, presumably, less to keep your dog box-fresh than to prevent the pet from fouling the carriage, causing a nuisance or getting lost.

The Rule – via

This man put his big dog in a small bag and attempted to board the train.

Saw this guy arguing with an @MTA conductor about bringing his dog on the subway. Dude said the dog’s burlap sack was a bag; conductor said nope, wouldn’t let him on the train. @Gothamist @A_W_Gordon @2AvSagas #NYCSubway pic.twitter.com/qjgN5anKV3 — Will Sabel Courtney (@WillSCourtney) April 7, 2019

New York sure has changed. Once upon a time, pretty much anything went and an obedient dog with large teeth would have been a useful ally on the Subway.



Posted: 10th, April 2019