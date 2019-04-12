Anorak News | Tumblr is dead: network bans Iggy Pop, David Bowie and The Bayeux Tapestry for being too dangerous

Tumblr is dead: network bans Iggy Pop, David Bowie and The Bayeux Tapestry for being too dangerous

Tumblr is dead. The social media network owned by Verizon bans everything and anything. It offers users a right to “appeal” its ridiculous decisions. Why bother? It’s not worth the effort. Here are some images Tumblr has banned from my page for Flashbak. The offence for each image is the same:

Thee are just some of the images that are for adults only. Yeah , as if the cool kids us Tumblr – dream on:

David Bowie in his flat – this image will corrupt minors. Keep up the good work, Dave!

Banned! Iggy Pop will be chuffed to bits

A postcard for sale in Miami – Bettie Page remains edgy

Ban this sick filth!





Album covers are now X-rated – more disco days debauchery here

Girls’ Love magazine 1965 – BANNED!

Beatles concert (1964) – Look away now, kids!

As seen on the The Bayeux Tapestry, a mainstay of history lessons

BANNED! Dancers Berinoff and Angelina. Photo by Martin Badekow, 1920s

Carmen Miranda – fine for 1941 but classified as dangerous in 2019





Speedo Jockette Stretch Bri-Nylon underwear advertisement, Australia, 1977. BANNED!

Tumblr is dead. What odds large chunks of the corporatised web follow?

