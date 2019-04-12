Anorak News | Tumblr is dead: network bans Iggy Pop, David Bowie and The Bayeux Tapestry for being too dangerous

Tumblr is dead: network bans Iggy Pop, David Bowie and The Bayeux Tapestry for being too dangerous
Tumblr is dead. The social media network owned by Verizon bans everything and anything. It offers users a right to “appeal” its ridiculous decisions. Why bother? It’s not worth the effort. Here are some images Tumblr has banned from my page for Flashbak. The offence for each image is the same:
Thee are just some of the images that are for adults only. Yeah , as if the cool kids us Tumblr – dream on:
Tumblr is dead. What odds large chunks of the corporatised web follow?
Posted: 12th, April 2019