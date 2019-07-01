Anorak News | Arenal bid £40m for lifelong Gooner Wilfried Zaha

Arenal bid £40m for lifelong Gooner Wilfried Zaha

Arsenal have opened the bidding at £40m for Crystal Palace’s brilliant Wilfried Zaha. Palace want around £80m for the 26-year-old. To say that Arsenal fans would love to see Zaha in their colours is an understatement. Arsenal are a side in need of personality and verve. Zaha has both. He’s a hero-in-waiting.

Zaha’s brother, Judicael, told Sky Sports News: “Given all that Wilfried has given to Crystal Palace to help them remain a Premier League club, I hope Palace will be able to see their way to agreeing a deal with Arsenal that allows Wilfried to realise his dream of playing European football for the club he’s supported since childhood.”

