Anorak News | Debbie Harry and Iggy Pop Duet for Cole Porter’s Did You Evah

Debbie Harry and Iggy Pop Duet for Cole Porter’s Did You Evah

The 1990 album Red Hot + Blue features features pop performers reinterpreting several songs by Cole Porter (June 9, 1891 – October 15, 1964) – the title of the album comes from Cole Porter’s musical Red, Hot and Blue – with money going to AIDS research. The album kicks off with Neneh Cherry singing “I’ve Got You Under My Skin”, which was released as a single, peaking at number 25 in the charts. But the real highlight is Iggy Pop and Debbie Harry’s version of “Did You Evah,” written for the 1939 musical DuBarry Was a Lady, and famously sang by Bing Crosby and Frank Sinatra in the movie High Society (1956). The single failed to break into the Top 40, hitting 42. (Btw – the B-side was The Thompson Twins asking us “Who Wants to Be A Millionaire?”)

Iggy and Debbie’s video was produced and directed by Alex Cox of Repo Man fame. He told Spin: “Iggy had always wanted to make a video with animals and Debbie had always wanted to publicly burn lingerie so I let them.”

Sing-a-long if the know the (new) words:

Debbie: I have heard, among this clan, you are called the forgotten man.

Iggy: is that what theyre saying? well, did you evah!

Both: what a swell party this is!

Iggy: and have you heard the story of a boy, a girl, unrequited love?

Debbie: sounds like pure soap opera. I may cry.

Iggy: aw…

Both: what a swell party this is!

Iggy: what frails!

Debbie: what cocks!

Iggy: what broads!

Debbie: what jocks…

Iggy: what furs! theyre beautiful!

Debbie: why, Ive never seen such…

Both: yuppity!

Debbie: neither did I.

Iggy: its all just too…

Both: swellegant!

Debbie: this french champagne…

Iggy: (domestic!)

Debbie: so good for the brain.

Iggy: thats what I was gonna say!

Debbie: well, you know youre a brilliant fellow.

Iggy: thank you, I am!

Debbie: hehe, drink up Jim.

Iggy: so… have you ever been out to L.A. lately?

Debbie: well no, not recently.

Iggy: well, I went there and had a rent-a-car and all…

Debbie: oh, really?

Iggy: yeah and I got invited to Pia’s house… Pia Zadora’s house…

Debbie: really? oh.

Iggy: yeah.

Debbie: was it nice?

Iggy: well, I didnt… I didnt go!

Debbie: oh! hehe.

Iggy: it woulda been swell though!

Debbie: shoulda gone!

Iggy: it woulda been elegant!

Debbie: elegant.

Oh wait, look… look whos coming in now… can you believe it?

Iggy: …I hear they dismantled pickfair.

Debbie: they did.

Iggy: it wasnt elegant enough. hehe!

Debbie: yeah. probably full of termites.

Iggy: yeah.

Both: its great!

Its grand!

Wa wa wa wa wa wa wa wa wonderland!

La la la la la la la la la la la la la.

We sing so rare, like old camembert.

Iggy: have you heard that Diane Star – she got bit in the Asster bar.

Debbie: sauced again! well, did you evah…

Both: what a swell party this is!

Have you heard?

Its in the stars.

Next July we collide with Mars.

Well did you evah!

What a swell party.

What a swell party.

What a swellegant elegant, (sm) party…

Debbie: smarty?

Iggy: party… yeah!

Debbie: a smarty party?

Iggy: I am! a smarty! Im pretty smart!

Debbie: you are a smarty for coming to this party.

Iggy: yeah, thats right!

Debbie: well piss off.

Iggy: hehehe, thats good! I like that.

