Manchester United transfers: Pogba’s £160m party and planet Lindelof

Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola says “there will soon be a satisfying solution for all parties”. And what a party it will be should Raiola engineer a – get this – £160m (Marca) move to Juventus or Real Madrid for his ambulatory marketing department. Reports suggest Raiola eaned £41m wean Manchester United paid Juventus £89m for Pogba. The mind boggles at hoe many party balloons and encores from the Cheeky Girls that kind of cash can fund.

Away from the Pogba nonsense, another United player’s agent has already lined up the remaining half of the Chuckle Brothers. Victor Lindelof’s agent Hassan Cetinkaya tells Mundo Deportivo: “Lindelof is in the orbit of a great European club.” Wrexham? “But leaving depends on the English club.”

Hats off to Cetinkya for not naming the club Lindelof is orbiting. Perhaps there’s an NDA? The Sun, however, has gotten wind of the possible interested party. “Given the impact of Lindelof since he made his £31m move to Manchester in 2017,” it tells readers, “the standard of Barcelona’s scouting network must now surely come into question.” Yeah, £31m. the kind of money that gets Team Pogba’s an hour of Boyzone and a chocolate fountain.

