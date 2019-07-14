Anorak News | Nass Festival : rip-off travel and bonkers sex advice

Nass Festival : rip-off travel and bonkers sex advice

The NASS Festival has been exciting Somerset locals. Sited at the Bath Show Ground around 6 miles from Castle Carey mainline train station, music fans arriving by rail can catch a coach to take them to the venue for £6 return. That’s on top of the cost of the festival ticket. Why the extra charge? The shuttle buses should be free.

On Thursday people getting off the train were stood in a queue waiting for one of the buses. Many waited well over an hour. It was hot. The police handed out bottled water. Understandably some decided to walk the 6 miles. Cue much moaning in the local newspaper about youths slowing down traffic and asking for lifts.

Nass treats customers as fools. Doubt that? Get a load of some of the advice on its website.

Please DO NOT WALK in the road. Help us keep you safe. Hop on a bus. #NASSSafe

If you opt to walk you have to walk in the road. It’s all road. There is no pavement. Nass knows this. Nass should make the buses free and provide more of them. Or provide bicycles, rickshaws, a bag collecting service and more. Do something more than treating their customers with disdain and having them stand in the sun waiting for an overpriced bus.

And then this:

SAFER SPACES Everyone deserves to have fun and enjoy themselves at NASS. Because of this we have a zero tolerance policy towards any kind of sexual assault or harassment. We also don’t tolerate any racism, discrimination or any other anti-social behaviour. To make it clear, this is what we classify as unacceptable behaviour and may get you ejected from the festival:

• Any unwanted physical contact

• Groping

• Grabbing

• Catcalling

• Leering

• Stalking

• Rape

• Upskirting

• Verbal or physical intimidation

If you experience any of this or see it happening, please call it out and/or report it to the nearest steward or security guard.

“Unacceptable behaviour” is leering – i.e. looking intently – and rape. Rape “may get you ejected from the festival”. Or it may not. If you’ve been the victim of a violent sexual assault call the police.

Welcome to planet Nass.

