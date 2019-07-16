Anorak

Anorak News | James Alex Fields handed life plus 419 years for killing protester Heather Heyer at Charlottesville rally

James Alex Fields handed life plus 419 years for killing protester Heather Heyer at Charlottesville rally

by | 16th, July 2019

James Alex Fields handed life plus 419 years for killing protester Heather Heyer at Charlottesville rally

To Charlottesville, Virginia today, where self-professed Nazi James Alex Fields has been handed a life prison term for killing anti-racism protester Heather Heyer in Augsut 2017. Fields had earlier pleaded guilty to 29 of 30 federal hate crimes under a deal with prosecutors who agreed not to seek the death penalty.

Reuters:

Fields, a resident of Maumee, Ohio, who appeared in court on Monday in striped prison garb, had already received a separate life sentence without the possibility of parole after pleading guilty in March to federal hate-crime charges stemming from the violence in Charlottesville on Aug. 12, 2017.

Heather Heyer, 32, one of the counter-demonstrators, was killed in the attack, which also injured many others.

Heyer’s mother, Susan Bro, said in a statement read in court on Monday that she hoped Fields finds reclamation in prison. “But I also hope he never sees the light of day outside of prison,” she said.



Posted: 16th, July 2019 | In: News Comment | TrackBack | Permalink

Contact Us Writers