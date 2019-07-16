Anorak News | James Alex Fields handed life plus 419 years for killing protester Heather Heyer at Charlottesville rally

To Charlottesville, Virginia today, where self-professed Nazi James Alex Fields has been handed a life prison term for killing anti-racism protester Heather Heyer in Augsut 2017. Fields had earlier pleaded guilty to 29 of 30 federal hate crimes under a deal with prosecutors who agreed not to seek the death penalty.

Reuters:

Fields, a resident of Maumee, Ohio, who appeared in court on Monday in striped prison garb, had already received a separate life sentence without the possibility of parole after pleading guilty in March to federal hate-crime charges stemming from the violence in Charlottesville on Aug. 12, 2017.

Heather Heyer, 32, one of the counter-demonstrators, was killed in the attack, which also injured many others.

Heyer’s mother, Susan Bro, said in a statement read in court on Monday that she hoped Fields finds reclamation in prison. “But I also hope he never sees the light of day outside of prison,” she said.