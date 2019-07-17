Anorak News | Moped prang gives man nine-day erection

Moped prang gives man nine-day erection

The 35-year-old British man was riding a moped when he crashed. Injuries to his genitals caused a ‘Grade IV’ erection that lasted for nine days – who knew these things were graded? Well, the knob-ometer is officially called the ‘Erection Hardness Score’ and it goes thus:

Erection Hardness Score (0-4)

0 – Penis does not enlarge.

· 1 – Penis is larger, but not hard.

· 2 – Penis is hard, but not hard enough for penetration.

· 3 – Penis is hard enough for penetration, but not completely hard.

· 4 – Penis is completely hard and fully rigid.

The man was not overly affected by his persistent boner and complained only of “difficulty in walking”. But once his moped is back from the garage, that should be less of an issue.

Like his ride, he’s now ok.

Spotter: The Journal of Case Reports in Urology.

Anorak

Posted: 17th, July 2019 | In: Key Posts, Strange But True Comment | TrackBack | Permalink