Anorak News | Arsenal balls: terrible captain Laurent Koscielny agrees to play for Rennes

Arsenal balls: terrible captain Laurent Koscielny agrees to play for Rennes

So farewell, Laurent Koscielny, the most mute Arsenal captain in recent decades. A fine player – one who in his pomp who could claim to be world class. But he was a poor captain.

Having gone on strike because at 33 years old he wanted longer than the year-long contract Arsenal were offering, the ageing, non-expressive, charisma-free Frenchman has agreed personal terms with Rennes, reportedly. Arsenal now need to get shot of him. Shut the door on the way out. The post-Wenger revolution has finally begun.

Posted: 21st, July 2019