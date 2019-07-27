Anorak News | Chuckle Brothers Clickbait : trolling a man’s death for clicks

Chuckle Brothers Clickbait : trolling a man’s death for clicks

Chuckle Brothers’ entertainer Paul Elliott has been “forced to deny that he passed away after his late brother Jimmy died this week”. So reports The Metro. How ugly. A grieving man is forced into something. “Following the death of his older brother Jimmy, 87, the 71-year-old was quick to stamp out rumours that he was the one who had died.”

‘The world is falling apart, Paul Chuckle has now died a year after his brother,’ one distressed fan wrote. To which he also responded: ‘Nobody told me,’ with a whiskey glass. While another wrote: ‘Click-bait. He wasn’t a “Chuckle brother”. Paul didn’t die.’ To which Paul added: ‘I don’t intend to mate,’ with the fist and thumbs up emoji.

Where on earth did readers and Chuckle Brothers’ fans get the idea that one of the comedy duo had died?

Clickbait

Clickbait : The Metro’s Top 10 stories

Clickbaiting a man’s death and then writing a second story about a grieving man “forced” to set the record straight. Charming…

Anorak

