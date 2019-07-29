Anorak News | Arsenal Transfer Balls: Pepe arrives, Rugani on loan and Tierney ready to sign

Arsenal Transfer Balls: Pepe arrives, Rugani on loan and Tierney ready to sign

Arsenal have recruited Nicolas Pépé – just the medical to pass – and are looking for more recruits. Pitched at 50-1 to win he Premier League, the Gunners are desperately in need of new faces. With Pepe, their forward line looks formidable. But that defence…

“There are different players on the table with the possibility we can achieve their signature,” says manager Unai Emery in what could be his last season at the club if Arsenal fail to achieve Champions League football. “We are only thinking about people who can really, really improve this squad. We will only look at men who can really strengthen a position. One centre-back, one full-back and one winger.

Metro says the centre-back will be is Daniele Rugani from Juventus on a season-long loan. Kieran Tierney is scheduled to arrive from Celtic. He’s greed personal terms and the two clubs are very close to a deal.

Now to get shot of Mustafi, Jenkinson and Elneny. Any takers?

Anorak

