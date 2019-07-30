Anorak News | Talking balls: Manchester United mix up and Arsenal’s Pepe not African

Talking balls: Manchester United mix up and Arsenal’s Pepe not African

Tip-top reporting from the Daily Star, which manages to illustrate a story on Romelu Lukaku with a pen pic of his Manchester United teammate Paul Pogba. It also hails Arsenal’s new player the “France winger” Nicolas Pepe. He plays for the Ivory Coast, which isn’t in France. S

Oh, and Pogba hasn’t been left out of the United squad in Norway. He’s on the bench:

Such are the facts.

