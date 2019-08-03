Anorak News | Transfer Balls: Arsenal in talks to take Coutinho on loan

Transfer Balls: Arsenal in talks to take Coutinho on loan

Arsenal are looking to recruit Barcelona’s former Liverpool player Philippe Coutinho. Surplus to requirements at Barcelona should their pursuit of Neymar bear fruit, Coutinho looked destined to join the soulless fashion brand that is PSG. But here come Arsenal. Can they pull off a transfer coup?

The Gunners play Barcelona in the Nou Camp in the (checks notes) Joan Gamper Trophy tomorrow night. Arsenal transfer guru Raul Sanllehi used to do much the same job at at the Spanish club.

So how much for the £142m man? The Sun says Barcelona are “looking for around £27m from the prospective buyer”. Not as a final transfer fee, surely? A loan fee for a season. Over £2m a month for Coutinho is an absurd sum – even for Arsenal who spend that much on the combined disappointments of Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan. Can Arsenal shift them and fund a move for the former Liverpool playmaker?

Anorak

Posted: 3rd, August 2019 | In: Arsenal, Sports Comment | TrackBack | Permalink