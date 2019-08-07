Anorak News | Pass the Duchy: Luxembourg wants to legalise marijuana and let 12-year-olds smoke it

Pass the Duchy: Luxembourg wants to legalise marijuana and let 12-year-olds smoke it

Things to do in Luxembourg No. 2: get stoned. The Grand Duchy wants to be the first nation in the European Union to legalise weed. The country’s Health Minister, Etienne Schneider, wants to regulate the cannabis market. “This drug policy we had over the last 50 years did not work,” says Schneider. “Forbidding everything made it just more interesting to young people.” But now it’s interesting to old people who want to cash in on the high.

Schneider and Justice Minister Félix Braz plan a “highly regulated structure”, including “prohibition on purchases by non-residents, as a way to avoid drug tourism”. In neighbouring Belgium it’s ok to possess up to 3g or cultivate of one plant. In neighbouring Germany prosecution is optional for possession of “small amounts”. Why would you bother heading to Luxembourg for a holiday, let alone a spliff? It’s full of accountants surfing tax loopholes.

Anyhow, the drug would be available legally to over 18s but minors aged between 12 and 17, says the Guardian, would not be criminalised for possessing five grams or less. School trips to Luxembourg might catch on…

Anorak

Posted: 7th, August 2019 | In: News Comment | TrackBack | Permalink