Anorak News | Sydney terror attack : four lads with a milk crate and never forgetting Ignacio Echeverría

Sydney terror attack : four lads with a milk crate and never forgetting Ignacio Echeverría

Apparently Mert Ney, the man at the centre of the Sydney stabbing, might have yelled “Allahu Akbar”. Some observers say the 21-year-old man’s pronunciation suggests he is unfamiliar with the phrase. Other says he was only a recent convert to Islam. Reports say he has “mental health issues”. He is “understood to have fled from a mental health facility before the rampage”. Was it a terror attack? It must have looked like one.

Just witnessed incredible bravery from members of the public and ⁦@FRNSW⁩ officers chasing down a man on a stabbing rampage in Sydney’s CBD. He is now under arrest. ⁦@7NewsSydney⁩ pic.twitter.com/wNKatejHVp — Andrew Denney (@Andrew_Denney) August 13, 2019

His face masked in a balaclava, the alleged killer was carrying a large knife. A 21-year-old woman is dead. Others are injured. But we have heroes. Lads gave chase, cornering the man, hemming him in with a wicker chair and a milk crate.

This geezer with the chair stepped in – Via Twitter: @ayusha77)



Supt Gavin Wood from NSW police told reporters: “A number of members of the public physically restrained the offender. I want to acknowledge those members of the public who got involved. They were significantly brave people.” Not have-a-go-fools. Brave. Wood gets it.

Anthony Sadler, Alex Skarlatos and Spencer Stone – the three courageous Americans who stopped a 2015 terror attack on a train in Paris

Commissioner Mick Fuller said the men who tackled the man suspected of stabbing two women are “the highest order of heroes”. Fuller gets it.

Lee Cuthbert and his friends Paul and Luke O’Shaughnessy, all from Manchester in the UK, and Alex Roberts, from Cronulla, stepped in “We all kind of chased,” says Lee, “but it was Luke who was the real hero. He pursued him the hardest and managed to get a grip of him with another man.”

Ignacio Echeverria, 39, “reacted immediately” by stepping into protect a woman who was being targeted by terrorists in London on 3 June 2017. He saved her life. He was killed. He was a true hero.

Lead image: Left to right: Alex Roberts, Lee Cuthbert, Luke and Paul O'Shaughnessy.

