$2.3 million worth of illegal marijuana pizza topping seized in California

Only the right kind of marijuana is legal in California. The wrong kind remains illegal – like the $2.3 million worth of marijuana seized in San Diego. US customs have impounded the weed, secreted with a shipment of jalapeno peppers.

Whoever ordered the ‘special topping’ on their pizza is going to be disappointed.

Anorak

