Anorak News | Prince Harry to be replaced by a tree

Prince Harry to be replaced by a tree
Prince Harry, an occasional user of airline fuels in his efforts to save the planet from man-made global warming, could be replaced by a tree. No need to offset your clown-shoe sized carbon footprint by buying lots of trees when you already are a tree.
That list of Royal Carbon Offset Plants in full:
Queen Elizabeth: Bizzie Lizzie
Prince Charles: Creeping Thyme
Prince Edward : Milkweed
Prince Andrew: Red Hot Poker
