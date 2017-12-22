Anorak News | Prince Harry to be replaced by a tree

Prince Harry to be replaced by a tree

The official photo harry

Prince Harry, an occasional user of airline fuels in his efforts to save the planet from man-made global warming, could be replaced by a tree. No need to offset your clown-shoe sized carbon footprint by buying lots of trees when you already are a tree.

To support Prince Harry’s commitment to the environment, we ensured their flight was carbon neutral, by making the appropriate contribution to Carbon Footprint™. — Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 19, 2019

That list of Royal Carbon Offset Plants in full:

Queen Elizabeth: Bizzie Lizzie

Prince Charles: Creeping Thyme

Prince Edward : Milkweed

Prince Andrew: Red Hot Poker

Posted: 20th, August 2019 | In: News, Royal Family Comment | TrackBack | Permalink