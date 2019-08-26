Anorak News | Boris Johnson, Remainers or democracy?

Boris Johnson, Remainers or democracy?

Lots of noise about Boris Johnson checking the legalities of closing down parliament for five weeks from early September to mid-October. The buzzword is “prorogue”.

If the democratic chamber is muzzled, Johnson can get on with his Brexit plans to ‘do or die” on October 31. Brexit is all.

Which makes you wonder what the point of parliament is? If it is to uphold and enact the will of the electorate, then MPs’ (around 70% of whom voted Remain in the EU against 48% of the people) continued blocks on Brexit are anti-democratic. If parliament exits to serve the Government, then parliament is equally corrupt.

Anorak

