Anorak News | Brexit madness: Labour and SNP unite to keep ‘tin-pot dictator’ in Number 10

Brexit madness: Labour and SNP unite to keep ‘tin-pot dictator’ in Number 10

by | 6th, September 2019

So much for Boris Johnson’s being a “tin-pot dictator“, as Nicola Sturgeon First minister of Scotland, labelled him. The SNP, the party she leads in Scotland, has rejected his call for a General Election. The SNP, Labour, the Lib Dems and Plaid Cymru will unite against the government or abstain in Monday’s vote on whether to hold a snap poll.

Just when you think you’re getting some movement – finally – on the Brexit referendum, the MPs block it.

Boris the tyrant wants a vote
Boris ‘the tyrant’ says can we have a free and legal public vote?

Ways to ‘defend democracy”:

  1. Shut ‘Bollocks to Brexit’ to anyone who vote leave (see LibDems)
  2. Call for another referendum to decide things ‘once and for all’
  3. Ignore the vote



