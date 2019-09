Watch Sinead O’Connor perform ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ On Irish TV

This week, Sinead O’Connor performed Prince’s ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ on Irish TV. She was spellbinding:

As a bonus, here’s the original version of Nothing Compares 2 U Prince wrote for The Family in 1985:

Anorak

Posted: 7th, September 2019 | In: Music, News Comment | TrackBack | Permalink