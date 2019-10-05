Anorak News | US Ambassador’s cynical letter to Harry Dunn’s grieving parents

US Ambassador’s cynical letter to Harry Dunn’s grieving parents

The police know her name. The authorities know where to find her. Sky News says they tried to call her. But the 40-something year-old wife of the American diplomat sought in connection with a car crash that left Harry Dunn, 19, of Charlton, Banbury, dead is missing.

Harry Dunn was riding his motorbike near to the US spooks base at RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire on 27 August. Police told Sky News that “their initial findings show that Harry was riding his motorbike on the correct side of the road, but that a woman, who pulled out of the airbase onto the wrong side of the carriageway, hit him head-on.”

And then, as reports go, she scarpered back to the USA, land of the free. She remains at large under the cloak of diplomatic immunity, so is claimed. She might be behind the wheel, dropping off her children. It’s all a bit murky. And the powerful want to keep it that way. The US Embassy guffs:

“We express our deepest sympathies and offer condolences to the family of the deceased in the tragic August 27 traffic accident involving a vehicle driven by the spouse of a US diplomat assigned to the United Kingdom. Embassy officials are in close contact with the appropriate British officials on this matter. Due to security and privacy considerations, we cannot confirm the identity of the individuals involved, but we can confirm the family has left the UK“.

US ambassador to the UK has written a letter to blameless Harry Dunn’s distraught parents. Woody Johnson, for it is he, expresses his “profound sadness”. His “thoughts and prayers” are with them. He notes that “lost a child myself” he feels their pain. Mr Johnson’s daughter Casey Johnson died of diabetic ketoacidosis in 2010:

…heiress to the Johnson & Johnson fortune, died of natural causes related to diabetes, the Los Angeles County coroner said Thursday.

The 30-year-old socialite was found dead at a friend’s home January 4, authorities said.

Harry Dunn was a healthy teenager. One moment he was alive and then he was gone. There is something cynical about Woody Johnson’s mentioning his undeniably, acute private pain in the capacity of his public role in an incident in which diplomat’s wife, aided by the USA, has behaved abominably. Harry Dunn and his family deserve better…

