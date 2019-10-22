Anorak News | Abortion is not a criminal offence : Northern Ireland joins the 21st Century

Abortion is not a criminal offence : Northern Ireland joins the 21st Century

Women won’t need to flee Northern Ireland to get an abortion in the rest of the United Kingdom. The province has decided to decriminalise abortion. A woman cold get a legal abortion in Northern Ireland if her life was in serious danger. The law also permitted abortion for victims of rape and incest.

Women seeking an abortion would be judged. And the rules were arbitrary. Criminal offence or public health issue? Who owns a woman’s body? Who knows best?

But at midnight last night, Section 58 and Section 59 of the Offences Against the Person Act 1861 – which made abortion a criminal offence – were repealed.

Good.

Anorak

