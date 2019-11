‘I am Jew’ : John Lydon slams Jeremy Corbyn and his ‘f***ing racist party’

Johnny Rotten is still swearing. The former Sex Pistol known as John Lydon has message for Jeremy Corbyn and the Labour Party: “Just a quick mention to the @UKLabour Party… to @JeremyCorbyn and his f••king racist party…I am Jew!” John Lydon rock legend tells it how it is.

“Just a quick mention to the @UKLabour Party… to @JeremyCorbyn and his f••king racist party…I am Jew!”



John Lydon rock legend tells it how it is.

pic.twitter.com/nBMtbLmdWj — Rabbi Zvi Solomons 🕎 (@RabbiZvi) November 8, 2019

Via : @RabbiZvi

Anorak

Posted: 8th, November 2019 | In: Celebrities, Politicians Comment | TrackBack | Permalink