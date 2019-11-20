Anorak News | New Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho offered job a month ago

New Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho offered job a month ago

Irritating Jose Mourinho is the new Tottenham manager, succeeding the likeable Mauricio Pochettino who was sacked on Tuesday.

Spurs are now coached by the former Chelsea and Manchester United boss. Mourinho has signed a contract until the end of the 2022-23 season.

“In Jose we have one of the most successful managers in football,” said Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, who, if rumours are right, pretty much offered Mourinho the job a month ago. He was desperate for a coach with Champions League pedigree and what the marketing teams who pretty much run football call ‘brand identity’.

It’s now win at all cost at dogged Spurs. Forget pretty football and a commitment to entertain. This is about building Spurs into a machine before flogging them. Will the fans mind how Spurs win so long as they eventually win something, accepting a paucity of style and enjoyment for the rare chance to crank open the dusty trophy cabinet?

Anorak

Posted: 20th, November 2019 | In: Sports Comment | TrackBack | Permalink