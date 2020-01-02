Anorak News | ‘#Babyintheoven’: pregnant Spanish influencer uses Holocaust to boost her celebrity

‘#Babyintheoven’: pregnant Spanish influencer uses Holocaust to boost her celebrity

Simon Hunter shares news of the “pregnant Spanish influencer” who he claims captioned a photo of herself ‘doing’ the Berlin’s Holocaust Memorial with the hashtag #babyintheoven.

Pregnant Spanish influencer takes picture at Berlin Holocaust Memorial (already a bad idea). Posts on Instagram with hashtag #babyintheoven … There are no words… pic.twitter.com/UIAmgdmmGT — Simon Hunter (@simoninmadrid) January 3, 2020

Hellen Tabalda seems to have amended her post and – irony of ironies – added the hashtag “#neverforget”.

Lots more photos of people posing by the memorial to the millions who were tortured, raped and murdered here.

Anorak

Posted: 3rd, January 2020 | In: Strange But True Comment | TrackBack | Permalink