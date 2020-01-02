Anorak

Anorak News | ‘#Babyintheoven’: pregnant Spanish influencer uses Holocaust to boost her celebrity

by | 3rd, January 2020

Simon Hunter shares news of the “pregnant Spanish influencer” who he claims captioned a photo of herself ‘doing’ the Berlin’s Holocaust Memorial with the hashtag #babyintheoven.

Hellen Tabalda seems to have amended her post and – irony of ironies – added the hashtag “#neverforget”.

View this post on Instagram

BERLÍN 🤩🙏 #neverforget

A post shared by Hell 🙋🏼Elena Tablada (@hellentablada) on

Lots more photos of people posing by the memorial to the millions who were tortured, raped and murdered here.



