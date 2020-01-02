Anorak News | ‘#Babyintheoven’: pregnant Spanish influencer uses Holocaust to boost her celebrity

‘#Babyintheoven’: pregnant Spanish influencer uses Holocaust to boost her celebrity
Simon Hunter shares news of the “pregnant Spanish influencer” who he claims captioned a photo of herself ‘doing’ the Berlin’s Holocaust Memorial with the hashtag #babyintheoven.
Hellen Tabalda seems to have amended her post and – irony of ironies – added the hashtag “#neverforget”.
Lots more photos of people posing by the memorial to the millions who were tortured, raped and murdered here.
