Anorak News | Read decades of scanned books for free at The Pulp Magazine Archive

Read decades of scanned books for free at The Pulp Magazine Archive

Fill your boots with pulp fiction at the Internet Archive, who along with The Pulp Magazines Project and The Pulp have been scanning a vast amount of Pulp Magazines for The Pulp Magazine Archive.

You can read crcaking stuff from Amazing Stories Volume 01 Number 01 (April 1926), featuring: Off on a Comet (Jules Verne; 1/2), The New Accelerator (H. G. Wells), The Man From the Atom (G. Peyton Wertenbaker), The Thing From—”Outside” (George Allan England), The Man Who Saved the Earth (Austin Hall), and The Facts in the Case of M. Valdemar (Edgar Allan Poe).

And there’s a load of racier stuff, too.

Spotter: Laughing Squid, Flashbak

Anorak

Posted: 5th, January 2020 | In: Books, The Consumer Comment | TrackBack | Permalink